Thomas’ heroic fails Rivers Utd – SuperSport

Jun 17, 2017


Thomas' heroic fails Rivers Utd
Femi Thomas was the standout performer on Friday as Rivers United lost 0-1 to Lobi Stars in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) contest decided at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi. Thomas repelled Lobi's fleet-footed forwards for 85 minutes
