Thomas’ heroic fails Rivers Utd – SuperSport
|
SuperSport
|
Thomas' heroic fails Rivers Utd
SuperSport
Femi Thomas was the standout performer on Friday as Rivers United lost 0-1 to Lobi Stars in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) contest decided at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi. Thomas repelled Lobi's fleet-footed forwards for 85 minutes …
Rivers United's Ovoke targets maximum points against KCCA
Lobi spank Rivers Utd in Makurdi
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!