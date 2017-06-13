Local Farmer Uses A Lion To Protect His House From Criminals [Video]

All over the world, lions represent strength, authority and command. Normally they are found in the form of a logo or a statue,with the nocturnal creature portrayed as a proud and noble.

[Hey, the British Lions played this morning.]

Instead of hiring a security guard emblazoned with a lion, or putting up a couple of outdoor statues, a South African farmer is using a real life kitty cat as a security guard, just in case someone decides to sneak onto his premises for whatever reason.

Although the animal is kept in a pen during the day, at night he’s left to roam the property freely.

It was brought to light through when a clip was shared on Facebook, and then on the South African, which shows the owner scratching the lion’s neck through a security gate:

The video came with a “quick translation”:

With all the gruesome farm attacks and murders happening in South Africa, this farmer decided to get himself a nice male lion to patrol the farm at night…. They have an enclosure for him in the day, but at night he is on duty…. Gotta love it…..

Viewers responded with support and criticism, many understanding the violence farmers in certain areas of South Africa are going through. Meanwhile, others pointed out that breeding lions for canned hunting is not cool (for that’s the apparent reason the farmer has a lion in the first place).

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

[source:thesouthafrican]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

