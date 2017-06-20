Local gov’t car impounded in Amudat, 2 Arrested with 49kg ivory



Police in Amudat has arrested two people in possession of 49.1kg of ivory worth sh19.6 million. A Local Government Double Cabin Hilux Pick up No. LG 0084-52 was also impounded, as it was being used to transport the contraband.

Samuel Lokwale, 27, a peasant and Edis Labatir, 32 , a pastor, were arrested in Amudat district, northern Uganda in possession of the ivory. It is against Uganda’s law to deal in the product, which is from a protected species.

Labatir alleged that his Pokot pastor friend from Kenya gave him the ivory to find market and sell in Uganda.

They were arrested during a transaction, in a police operation that included Natural Resource Conservation Network (NRCN) officers.

The Councilor for Health and Education, Joshua Lokapel reportedly availed the local government car No. LG 0084-52 that was attached to him by the Chief Administrative Officer plus the driver who drove them across the boarder to collect the contraband. During the arrest, the driver managed to escape.

Lokwale and Labatir alleged that both the councilor and his driver who are at large were part of the dubious deal.

The suspects have currently been transferred to Kampala Central Police station where they will be further interrogated before being arraigned before court.

According to the Natural Resource Conservation Network Head of Legal and Prosecution Leonard Massa, the three will be charged with; unlawful possession of a protected species contrary to Sections 30 and 75 (b) of the Uganda Wildlife Act CAP 200

According to the OC Station Amudat CPS C/ASP Steven Niregire they have for a long time heard that people were trading in ivory but never actually arrested anyone. He noted that most of the ivory in Amudat actually came from across the boarder in Kenya.

The post Local gov’t car impounded in Amudat, 2 Arrested with 49kg ivory appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

