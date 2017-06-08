‘Logan’ star, Hugh Jackman shares what keeps his 21-year marriage going – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
'Logan' star, Hugh Jackman shares what keeps his 21-year marriage going
Nigerian Entertainment Today
While we've seen a number of other celebrity couples part ways, Hollywood actor, Hugh Jackman, and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness are still going strong … 21 years on. And the Logan star in a chat with People gave the reason theirs has not hit the …
Hugh Jackman reveals the calming secret to his 21-year marriage – KVOA | KVOA.com | Tucson, Arizona
Hugh Jackman's secret behind successful marriage
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!