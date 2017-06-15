Logistics firm unveils platform to connect SMEs globally

A LOGISTICS company, Red Star Express, has unveiled plans to connect Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country and empower them to operate on global standard.

Group Managing Director of the company, Mr Sola Obabori, launched the project in Lagos as part of activities to mark the firm’s 25th anniversary. He said that the initiative tagged, “SME 1000”, is meant to help entrepreneurs, especially upcoming ones, get firmly rooted, grow and possibly compete with favorably with competing brands globally. According to Obabori, “SMEs have always being there but it is the ability to grow into a business that has been the problem. In Nigeria we have failed in succession planning unlike in foreign countries,

Global business

That is why RedStar is focused on helping entrepreneurs become big and push them to the global market. Various governments have tried in pushing SMEs. Take for instance in Abia State, the government has tried to push products made in Abia State to the global market and try to promote commerce.”

“Red Star chose to embark on this SME 1000 project in order to promote and create a platform to connect these SMEs globally, because RedStar is a global business which can connect with any part of the world in 72 hours. We want to bring 1000 SMEs together to partner with them and create opportunities and network for them in order to enable them understand the process of running an SME. We understand that some of the challenges of coming up with an SME is infrastructure, inconsistency, succession plans, lack of focus, amongst others. Subscription for the SME 1000 is already on, and there is a large crowd of people interested. We have gotten calls and we partnered with the chamber of commerce. There is also a large network of people. To participate, interested entrepreneurs should just visit our website, fill the forms, and someone will be with them to discuss through an engagement.

Obabori further stated that Red Star has a target to mentor and monitor the SMEs so that by the year 2020, the company can showcase some of these SMEs that have grown and established themselves in Nigeria as a success story. “We realized that many companies have packed up as a result of economic recession, and that’s why Red Star decided to embark on this SME project. We also realized that in starting up a business, the first five years are the most critical time but once the company gets to 10 years, it begins to stabilize and the public can begin to trust it,” he added.

