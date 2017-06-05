Pages Navigation Menu

London attack does not change Wimbledon plans – Djokovic

Three times Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic said on Sunday he will not change plans or preparations for the tournament next month; after an attack in London on Saturday left seven people dead and 48 injured. A van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge and three attackers with knives charged out and stabbed others nearby. “Everything […]

