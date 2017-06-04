Pages Navigation Menu

London attacks: U.S. adopts extra security measures

Posted on Jun 4, 2017

President Donald Trump has called for vigilance and what he termed “extra level of safety” following the multiple terrorist attacks in London on Saturday night. Trump was briefed of the incident by the National Security Adviser, Herbert McMaster, according to the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The terror incidents reportedly left unconfirmed number of people dead and injured after van ploughs into pedestrians on London Bridge and Borough Market.

