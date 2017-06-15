London blaze: Mother throws baby out the window from 9th floor

Pedestrians look up towards Grenfell Tower, a residential block of flats in west London on June 14, 2017, as firefighters continue to control a fire that engulfed the building in the early hours of the morning.

A bystander, Samira Lamrani, said she saw a baby thrown from a ninth or 10th-floor window.

“People were starting to appear at the windows, frantically banging and screaming,” she told London’s Evening Standard newspaper.

“The windows were slightly ajar, a woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby. Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby,” Lamrani continued.

Another witness, Tamara, told the BBC she also saw people trying to throw their children to safety.

“There’s people, like, throwing their kids out: ‘Just save my children, just save my children!’,” she said.

“There’s people at their windows: ‘Help me, help me, help me!’ You can see the fire go into the house and into the last room that they’re in, and just engulfing their whole apartment.”

Shaken survivors of a blaze that ravaged a west London tower block said, Wednesday, they saw people trapped or jump to their doom as flames raced towards the building’s upper floors and smoke filled the corridors.

One woman lost two of her six children when trying to escape a burning London apartment early on Wednesday morning while others tried to throw their children to safety, witnesses said.

Six people have died and police expect the death toll to rise further after a blaze swept through the 24-story apartment in central London.

Bystanders and residents reported scenes of panic.

“Everyone was in shock, everyone was fleeing, screaming,” Michael Paramasivan, a resident of the block, told BBC radio.

“I spoke to a lady that lives on the 21st floor. She has got six kids. She left with all six of them. When she got downstairs there was only four of them with her. She is now breaking her heart,” he added.

Reuters was unable to verify the witness accounts.

