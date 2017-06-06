Pages Navigation Menu

London Bridge Attack: Third Attacker Named Amidst Heightened Security Concerns

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

The third London Bridge attacker has been named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian man. Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, both from Barking were the other two attackers. Meanwhile, another victim has been named as Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, who her family said had run towards London Bridge to help people.…

