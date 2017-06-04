London Bridge Attack: “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified call for a Travel Ban in the country following the terrorist attack in London on Saturday night. Assailants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night before stabbing revellers on nearby streets, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens. […]

