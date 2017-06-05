London Bridge attacker named as Khuram Butt – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
London Bridge attacker named as Khuram Butt
The Guardian
Khuram Shazad Butt, one of the three jihadi attackers who killed seven people in London on Saturday, was a supporter of the banned Islamist group al-Muhajiroun who only last month was spotted urging people in east London not to participate in the …
Two London Attackers Identified After Neighbors Reportedly Raised Concerns
Here Are The Two Men London Police Shot Dead After The Terror Attack
British Police Name 2 Attackers From Terrorist Attack In London
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!