London Fire: Death Toll Hits 17, Still Expected to Increase

A tower once home to hundreds of people is now a blackened husk, still smoking as it looms over a neighborhood in grief.

A day after the devastating fire in London’s North Kensington left at least 17 people dead, firefighters are still working to dampen the blaze and search for bodies.

Police authorities say the death toll is expected to rise.

London’s fire commissioner Dany Cotton revealed Thursday that there is “genuinely” no idea when it comes to the estimating the total number of missing people.

She also admitted that it we be an “absolute miracle” if there was still anyone alive in the tower and that it would take “weeks” to complete a proper search with the building still unstable.

On Thursday, Labour lawmaker David Lammy called for arrests to be made over the fire, labeling the incident as “corporate manslaughter.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May visited the site of the fire on Thursday where she talked to those involved in the rescue effort.

But it was another politician who led the calls for those responsible for the upkeep of the building to face criminal action.

Labour MP Lammy, who told the BBC he had yet to hear from family friend Khadjia Saye who lived in the tower, called the fire “an outrage”.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.