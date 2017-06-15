Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

London fire: How group warned of ‘catastrophic event’ 7 months ago

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Residents association, Grenfell Action Group, gave warnings of a potential “catastrophic event” seven months before Wednesday’s massive fire incident at a tower block in North Kensington, London. The fire resulted in the hospitalisation of 50 persons and an unspecified number of deaths, according to London Fire Chief, Dany Cotton. In a series of blog posts, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.