London killings: Our fighters attacked UK – ISIS

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the London terror attack which occurred Saturday night. SITE Intelligence Group said ​ISIS propaganda outlet – Amaq News Agency – ​confirmed this in a statement on their website. It ​​translated the statement in which ISIS confirmed that a “detachment” of its fighters carried out the atrocity, in which seven people […]

