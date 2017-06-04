London mayor ‘has more important things to do’ than reply Trump

London mayor Sadiq Khan has “more important things to do” than respond to an “ill-informed” tweet sent by US President Donald Trump after the London terror attack, his office said Sunday.

“The Mayor is busy working… to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack,” said Khan’s spokesman.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets.”

Trump tweeted that it was time to “stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”, and also poured scorn on Khan.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’,” he said in one tweet.

Khan had earlier attempted to reassure the public about the increased police presence after three assailants smashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday then attacked revellers with knives.

