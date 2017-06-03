London-Paris Club refunds: EFCC moves to seize $3m, N500m from two governors – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
London-Paris Club refunds: EFCC moves to seize $3m, N500m from two governors
NAIJ.COM
A report by The Nation indicates that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to approach the court for interim forfeiture of $3 million and N500 million Paris refund money allegedly linked to two governors. Two suspects have been …
London-Paris Club refunds: Two governors to lose $3m, N500m
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!