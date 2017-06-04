London terror attack: 6 persons confirmed dead
The London Ambulance service confirmed after the London attack, that forty-eight people have been taken to hospital, in which six people died on their way to the hospital. The statement read, “We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries.” Details soon.
