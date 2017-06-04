Pages Navigation Menu

London Terror Attack: 7 Killed, 48 Injured, Police Shoot 3 Suspects Dead

Posted on Jun 4, 2017

At least seven people have been killed and 48 others injured in a terror attack in London, UK with three suspects shot dead.

A vehicle hit several pedestrians on London Bridge around 10:08 pm and continued to drive to Borough Market when the three suspects got and ‘stabbed a number of people’,  Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick said in a statement.

The 3 suspects were confronted and shot dead

