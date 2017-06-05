London terror attack: open to Islamist delusions – The Australian
|
The Australian
|
London terror attack: open to Islamist delusions
The Australian
“While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is — to be frank — far too much tolerance of extremism in our country. So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society.
More than 130 British imams refuse to bury London attackers
Time for honesty about London: We are losing the fight against radical Islam
What is Wahhabism? The puritanical code of Islam thought to be a driving force behind global terrorism
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!