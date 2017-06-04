London terror attacks a sickening atrocity by misguided people- Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday condemned the “sickening atrocity perpetrated by a misguided and cowardly group of terrorists” who attacked innocent persons in the London Bridge area on Saturday night. A statement signed and released in Abuja by his Media Aide, Laolu Akande said Nigeria stands with the government and people of the United Kingdom…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post London terror attacks a sickening atrocity by misguided people- Osinbajo appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

