London tower block fire: Acclaimed photographer, 6-month old baby among the missing – The Straits Times
|
CNN
|
London tower block fire: Acclaimed photographer, 6-month old baby among the missing
The Straits Times
LONDON (AFP) – An acclaimed photographer, a six-month-old baby and a pair of Italian architects are among the dozens reported missing in the London tower block fire. Seventeen people have been confirmed dead, although police say they believe the toll …
Artist Khadija Saye Missing in Massive Fire in London Apartment Building [UPDATED]
24-year-old artist, Khadija Saye's friends desperately finding her following Grenfell Tower fire
Labour MP searching for missing artist calls Grenfell Tower fire 'corporate manslaughter'
