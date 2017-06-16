Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

London tower block fire: Desperate search for the missing – SBS

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


SBS

London tower block fire: Desperate search for the missing
SBS
British police say they hope the death toll from a massive fire that engulfed a west London high-rise will not reach 'triple figures'. Source: SBS, AFP. 1 HOUR AGO. Tweet. Appeals are being made in the UK press and social media to find lost loved ones

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.