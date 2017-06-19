Nathaniel Bassey:”I am not under pressure to sustain Halleluyah Challenge” – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Nathaniel Bassey:”I am not under pressure to sustain Halleluyah Challenge”
TheNewsGuru
When Nathaniel Bassey started his Halleluyah Challenge, an Instagram Live vigil where over 70,000 viewers worship and praise God from12am to 1pm, many naysayers thought it was another viral fad. From the immense attention It has gotten so far, this …
#HalleluyahChallenge: Nathaniel Bassey explains how the Movement Started in New Interview | WATCH
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!