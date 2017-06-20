Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lorde sorry after saying Taylor Swift is ‘like having a friend with an autoimmune disease’ – BBC News

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BBC News

Lorde sorry after saying Taylor Swift is 'like having a friend with an autoimmune disease'
BBC News
Lorde has apologised for saying her friendship with Taylor Swift is like hanging out with someone with a serious illness. The singer was asked in an interview what it is like being friends with someone as famous as Taylor. "There are these different
Lorde apologises for "really insensitive" comment about Taylor Swift friendshipMirror.co.uk
Lorde apologises for 'really insensitive' comments about autoimmune disease and Taylor Swift friendshipNME.com
Lorde apologises for 'insensitively' comparing famous friend to autoimmune diseaseBelfast Telegraph
Times of India –New Zealand Herald –HuffPost UK –Metro
all 106 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.