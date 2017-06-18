Lottery coy unveils Segun Arinze as its brand ambassador – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Lottery coy unveils Segun Arinze as its brand ambassador
Vanguard
A lottery company, “Give and Take“ National Lottery on Sunday unveiled a renown Nollywood Actor, Segun Arinze as its brand ambassador. The Managing Director of the company, Mr Jolly Enabulele, made this known while briefing newsmen in Abuja.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!