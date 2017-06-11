Pages Navigation Menu

Lottery winner wins $447M jackpot

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

A sole winning lottery ticket in the US has bagged the entire million jackpot. The lucky punter matched all six numbers on their Powerball ticket which was sold in southern California. Lottery officials said the earliest the $447.8 million ticket could be redeemed is 8am tomorrow. The winner has one year to claim the prize […]

