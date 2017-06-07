LSHA scolds Procurement Board, approves new member – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
LSHA scolds Procurement Board, approves new member
Vanguard
lagos—Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa yesterday expressed disappointment with the State Public Procurement Board, SPPB. He expressed this during plenary when confirming the nomination of Mrs Iyabo Ladipo as member …
Lagos Speaker disappointed in procurement board
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!