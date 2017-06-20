Lucas Digne Dismisses ‘Fake’ Barcelona Exit Report

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne has rubbished speculation that he could leave the club this summer.

The France international had a mixed first season at the Camp Nou following his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

However, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the full-back says he is fully focused on staying at Barca.

“Of course I stay at Barca,” he said. “I only have one approach, one plan, and it’s playing at Barca in the next few years.

“Nothing else is in discussion. I have heard rumours about my exit, but that is rubbish, fake stories.”

