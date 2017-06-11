Pages Navigation Menu

Lufthansa introduces direct payment option in Nigeria – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

Lufthansa introduces direct payment option in Nigeria
Daily Trust
Lufthansa Airlines has introduced direct payment option at check-in counters and gates in Nigeria with card terminals effective from June. A statement by Lufthansa's spokesperson, Hakeem Jimo, on Sunday, said that customers would be able to pay with …
