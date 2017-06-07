Pages Navigation Menu

Lukaku: £80m move to Chelsea “very close” – Daily Post Nigeria

Lukaku: £80m move to Chelsea “very close”
Romelu Lukaku has reportedly turned down Manchester United transfer in favour of £80million return to Chelsea. Everton had earlier insisted that nothing short of £100m will take Lukaku away from Goodison Park. ￼ But the Belgian international, who is …
