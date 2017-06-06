Lukaku Confirms Agreement With Another PL Club

Romelu Lukaku is set to leave Everton, as he has reached an agreement with another club in the Premier League.

The Belgium international did not mention the club in question or when the move will be confirmed, but says he is settled now that he knows what the future holds for him.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ while on international duty, Lukaku said: “My agent knows what’s going to happen and I know as well.

“I’m staying calm and we have an agreement with the club as well. We stay calm and at least we have a direction where we want to go.

“I’m just going to rest for a few days and then just prepare for next season. I want to put the time in on my holiday to take everything to another level and be better than I was last year.”

He told Belgium newspaper HLN: “We are now talking to the club. The most important thing is I want to win trophies.

“What I would like most is to play in the Champions League and to try and win the Premier League once – or better, a few times. That would be the most beautiful thing.

“That’s important for my progress as a player. I don’t want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that.”

