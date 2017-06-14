Lumumba’s Mugabe insulting case postponed – NewsDay
NewsDay
Lumumba's Mugabe insulting case postponed
NewsDay
VIVA Zimbabwe leader William “Ace Lumumba” Mutumanje, who is facing charges of insulting President Robert Mugabe during the launch of his political party last year, will have to wait a little bit longer for the State to fulfil its undertaking to …
Fck Mugabe Lumumba seeks ConCourt return
Mutumanje still in trouble
