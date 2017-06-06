Lyft bolsters autonomous-vehicle efforts with NuTonomy partnership

Your Lyft driver may soon no longer…be. On Tuesday, Lyft announced a new partnership with Boston-based nuTonomy, the self-driving car company. A limited pilot in Boston will be launched in just a few months.

The post Lyft bolsters autonomous-vehicle efforts with NuTonomy partnership appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

