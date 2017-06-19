Pages Navigation Menu

Lynxxx discusses his Forthcoming Single & Summer Project on BBC1Xtra with DJ Edu

Nigerian artist Lynxxx joined DJ Edu of BBC Radio as co-pilot on a recent episode of his show BBC1Xtra. The “Fine Lady” crooner premiered his new single titled “Ghana Girls” as well as his upcoming project which is scheduled for release this summer. He also spoke about the Nigerian artistes he is feeling right now […]

