Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas Discusses ‘Failed’ Alexandre Lacazette Atletico Madrid Move

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted the club’s summer transfer plans have been thrown up in the air after Atletico Madrid lost their appeal against a FIFA transfer ban.

The Ligue 1 club had expected to sell Alexandre Lacazette to the Spanish club, which would have generated significant funds for them to re-invest into their squad, but the deal is now off.

“This is bad news and good news,” Aulas told L’Equipe. “It was a very important financial transaction. Of course it changed everything.

“Alex had a good exit for Atletico, the club of his heart. I have not spoken to his agent or him as I was in Cardiff, but I had told Alex not to anticipate too much because in football you can always have disappointments.

“This calls into question the reciprocal commitments that have been made. We had advanced on a possible deal. We may have one more striker next year.”

Should Lacazette, who came through the Lyon youth ranks, maintain his desire to move to Atletico, he will not be allowed to leave the Ligue 1 side on loan before making the switch.

“No, it’s not possible. Technically, it’s not. The solution would be for him to stay here until the ban is over,” Aulas said. “Football has a magical ability to throw everything up in the air.”

Lyon will play in the Europa League next season, meaning Lacazette would still be eligible for the Champions League if he were to move to Atletico from the French club in the New Year.

