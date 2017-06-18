MACBAN Calls For Law On Animal Identification, Management System In Kaduna

By MSUE AZA, Kaduna

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN),at the weekend called on the Kaduna State House of Assembly to enact a law on animal identification and management system,as one of the measures to curb rustling.

Alhaji Haruna Usman, chairman MACBAN Kaduna State chapter, in a statement said the association endorsed and adopted a state wide modern animal identification system by way of Microchip by its members.

MACBAN also proposed that all recovered cattle must be microchipped and profiled with particulars of verified owners before being released by security agencies.

The statement further suggested that, cattle ownership must be identified, verified and authenticated at cattle markets, abattoirs and loading bays in the state before sale, slaughter or transportation.

The statement reads in parts:” MACBAN having witnessed the incessant cases of cattle rustling which has already rendered many pastoralist communities financially incapacitated, and most importantly appreciating the gallant strides of the Kaduna State Government of Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, the security agencies, especially the Operation Yaki led by the able Col. Yakubu Yusuf (rtd) in prevention and recovery of rustled cattle, decided to develop a proactive mechanism to compliment government efforts in curbing rustling as well as protecting the assets of its people”

“MACBAN Kaduna State Chapter has agreed on the following steps as proactive measures to compliment the excellent work of our gallant security agencies;

The use of Handheld RFID Animal Identification Scanners in all cattle markets, abattoirs and loading bays in Kaduna State.”

“MACBAN calls on all its members in Kaduna State to cooperate with these proactive measures of complimenting government efforts to safeguard our lives and properties.

That all heads of cattle markets, abattoirs and trucks are expected to cooperate with MACBAN in complimenting the effort of the government towards curbing cattle rustling by implementing all stated above.”

MACBAN will also set up a task force to implement the above proactive measures at all cattle markets, abattoirs and loading bays.” the statement added.

The post MACBAN Calls For Law On Animal Identification, Management System In Kaduna appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

