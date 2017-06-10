Macron party readies for parliamentary assault – Economic Times
|
Economic Times
|
Macron party readies for parliamentary assault
Economic Times
PARIS: The year-old centrist party of French President Emmanuel Macron prepared Saturday for the first round of parliamentary elections looking set to grab the lead in the race for a clear majority. Macron swept away far-right candidate Marine Le Pen …
