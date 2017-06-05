Pages Navigation Menu

#MadeInNigeria photos: Lai Mohammed at Innoson plant in Nnewi

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed during a factory tour of the Innoson Motors manufacturing plant in Nnewi.

Lai at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd plant in Nnewi, Anambara
Vehicle manufactured Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd plant in Nnewi.
