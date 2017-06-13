Madrid ready to offload Bale

PARIS Saint-Germain are prepared to smash the world record transfer fee with an audacious move to land Gareth Bale.

The Welsh superstar struggled with injuries last season and the Spanish giants are ready to cash in this summer.

Bale, was a late replacement in Cardiff winning the Champions League for the third time in his career last month, but could find himself frozen out next season by Zinedine Zidane.

Spanish media outlet Diario Gol claim the moneybags French outfit are on the hunt for a big name recruit to take the fight to Monaco and go again in the Champions League next season.

Los Blancos President Florentino Perez wanted Bale to to be his big signing to match Cristiano Ronaldo, signed by his predecessor Ramon Calderon.

The huge fee generated by the sale could be used to land Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe, who is the Spanish champions top summer target.

Perez has been underwhelmed by Bale since he moved to Spain from Tottenham in 2013 for £85m.

Despite what Perez may think, Bale has helped Real wrestle back the La Liga title from Barcelona, won three Champions League titles and the Club World Cup in 2014.

Journalist Eduardo Inda explained on Spanish television, the 27-year-old is being targeted by the PSG hierarchy who are ready to spend big to get their man.

He said:”PSG are interested in Bale and will be prepared to offer the same as they were prepared to offer for Neymar last year, £155million.

The post Madrid ready to offload Bale appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

