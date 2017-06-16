Pages Navigation Menu

Magistrate debars journalists from covering trial of killers of JB – Graphic Online

Graphic Online

Magistrate debars journalists from covering trial of killers of JB
Graphic Online
A magistrate at the Accra Central District Court 7 yesterday barred journalists from reporting on the case of the two men linked to the murder of a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, Mr J.B. Danquah-Adu. Ms Arit Nsemoh, the magistrate, …
