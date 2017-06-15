Magistrate hearing JB Danquah murder case sacks journalists – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Magistrate hearing JB Danquah murder case sacks journalists
Myjoyonline.com
Some 11 journalists covering the trial of two suspects in the murder of late Abuakwa South MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah were driven out of the court room, Thursday. Joy News' Joseph Ackah Blay reports the journalists tried to enter the court room when the …
Journalists sacked from courtroom in JB Danquah's murder trial
Judge sacks Journalists from JB Danquah murder hearing
In Court : Judge bars journalists from covering JB murder case
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!