Magistrate hearing JB Danquah murder case sacks journalists – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Magistrate hearing JB Danquah murder case sacks journalists
Some 11 journalists covering the trial of two suspects in the murder of late Abuakwa South MP, Joseph Boakye Danquah were driven out of the court room, Thursday. Joy News' Joseph Ackah Blay reports the journalists tried to enter the court room when the …
Journalists sacked from courtroom in JB Danquah's murder trialCitifmonline
Judge sacks Journalists from JB Danquah murder hearingStarr 103.5 FM
In Court : Judge bars journalists from covering JB murder casePulse.com.gh

