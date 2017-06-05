‘Magodo Specialist Hospital are telling lies’ -Husband of late Chisom Anekwe

Following the statement released few weeks back by Magodo Specialist Hospital about late Chisom Anekwe’s death, the deceased’s husband, Valentine Anekwe, has written a rejoinder refuting the claims made by the hospital. Mr. Valentine countered claims that his wife returned home, to get the N60,000 which the hospital demanded she brings before she can be […]

The post ‘Magodo Specialist Hospital are telling lies’ -Husband of late Chisom Anekwe appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

