Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Magodo Specialist Hospital are telling lies’ -Husband of late Chisom Anekwe

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Following the statement released few weeks back by Magodo Specialist Hospital about late Chisom Anekwe’s death, the deceased’s husband, Valentine Anekwe, has written a rejoinder refuting the claims made by the hospital. Mr. Valentine countered  claims that his wife returned home, to get the N60,000 which the hospital demanded she brings before she can be admitted. […]

The post ‘Magodo Specialist Hospital are telling lies’ -Husband of late Chisom Anekwe appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.