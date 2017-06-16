Magu Wants Maximum Prison for Corrupt People Built in Sambisa Forest

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has enjoined the Federal Government to establish a maximum prison in the dreaded Sambisa Forest specially for corrupt people.

A statement said the EFCC boss made the call when he received the media team of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) who paid him a courtesy visit yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the move would further give vent to the anti-corruption crusade of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The nation’s chief graft fighter noted that the facility, if established, would go a long way in cutting off indicted people from their comfort zones.

He observed that the thieving privileged citizens, while in Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos, still go about their businesses unfettered.

Magu lamented that Nigerians were poorer than citizens of many nations of the world despite her enormous resources.

He lauded the presidency for not interfering with the activities of the commission amid its daunting challenges.

He pleaded with Nigerians to support Buhari in his quest to reposition the nation on the path of growth and development.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, said their visit was to feel the pulse of the EFCC helmsman on the midterm scorecard of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government at the centre.

