Maguire Joins Leicester City From Hull

Leicester City have bought their first player ahead of the 2017/18 season. With Maguire coming in from Hull City.

Maguire played a very good season for Hull City, but couldn’t prevent them from relegating, and the centre back has joined Leicester.

He signed a five-year contract at the King Power stadium and the 24-year-old is believed to have cost £17 million.

“It’s obviously a very exciting time for myself,” he told LCFC TV.

“Once I had my eyes on this club, I always wanted to join. Thankfully I’m here so I can’t wait to get the season started and kick on.

“There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here, he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club. He showed me the way that the club is going. It’s on the up and it looks very promising for the future, so credit to the gaffer.

“You can see that with the structure of the club, it’s going to look upwards rather than down so that was a big reason why, as soon as I knew there was an interest, I wanted to jump at the opportunity.”

