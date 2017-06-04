Magu’s stay in office unconstitutional, group says. – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Magu's stay in office unconstitutional, group says.
Vanguard
A coalition of Civil Society organisations at the weekend called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately replaced the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, saying his stay in office after 90 days without …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!