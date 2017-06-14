Here’s why Supra Mahumapelo severed ties with the SABC in the NW – News24
Here's why Supra Mahumapelo severed ties with the SABC in the NW
News24
Any journalist from the SABC can interview the North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo – just not those from the public broadcaster's newsroom in his own province. Mahumapelo's office will also not respond to any media inquiries from the SABC regional …
Mahumapelo suspends working relations with North West SABC
South Africa: North West Premier Suspends Relations With SABC
Mahumapelo temporarily suspends ties with SABC
