Maiduguri bomb blast: death toll rises to 15

The University of Maiduguri Teaching (UMTH) says the death toll of Wednesday’s Boko Haram attack has risen to 15 following the death of two more victims.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of the university, Mr Bashir Tahir, told newsmen in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Tahir said that 30 people were brought to the hospital.

He said that one of the patient who had internal injury died.

The attack occurred at Muna area, Maiduguri.

Earlier, Mr Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, had told newsmen that 13 people died, while 18 others were injured

