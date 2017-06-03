Maiduguri: Front line troops get commendation

Brig.-Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, the Acting-General Officer Commanding, 8 Task Force Division of the Nigerian Army, has commended the front line troops for expelling Boko Haram terrorists from Kareto, Damasak and Malam Fatori, Maiduguri.

Col. Timothy Antigha, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement in Maiduguri on Saturday that he gave the commendation when he made an assessment tour of the front line troops in the area.

Antigha explained that the visit was aimed at having an on-the-spot -assessment of the enormous task of freeing the northern Borno and the fringes of Lake Chad of Boko Haram terrorists.

Olabanji acknowledged their sacrifices and called for the relentless efforts at eliminating the terrorists from the area.

He warned the troops to hold on firmly to all equipment issued as the loss of any equipment would attract severe sanctions.

Olabanji urged them, particularly, junior commanders, to view their participation in Operation Lafiya Dole as an opportunity to learn the rudiments of the military profession.

“You are the future of the Nigerian Army, therefore, you should view this operation as a unique opportunity to learn and also provide quality and effective leadership to troops,’’ he said.

He commended the troops for their dedication and steadfastness in holding Malam Fatori in spite of the repeated attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to overrun the location.

The post Maiduguri: Front line troops get commendation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

