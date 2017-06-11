Maiduguri multiple blasts: Death toll hit 23

Death toll from Wednesday’s Maiduguri multiple bomb blasts and Jiddari Polo Boko Haram attacks have risen from 18 to 23, after emergency rescue teams evacuated 86 victims to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and State’s Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

Medical Director of the state Specialist Hospital, Dr. Laraba Bello, disclosed this when she took the Executive Director of Victims Support Fund (VSF), Prof. Sunday Ochoche, round to injured victims admitted in hospital.

She said out of the 32 patients evacuated from the blast scenes, two died on Friday, adding that 23 were discharged, while 29 are responding to treatment for injuries ranging from multiple fractures, trauma and loss of blood from explosives shrapnel.

Dr. Bello said that VSF has assisted and contributed a lot for the procurement of drugs and hospital consumables to treat Boko Haram victims from various parts of the state.

Earlier, Chief Medical Director of UMTH, Dr. Abdulrahaman Tahir, told Prof.Ochoche that VSF donated N30m to the hospital for the treatment of over 900 victims of insurgency in the last two years.

“We have no problem accessing the funds donated by VSF for the treatment of Boko Haram victims. We have been utilizing the money judiciously since 2015 and we have received a total of N30m Dr. Tahir said.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

